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Not A Souvenir: Tony Albert exhibit turns racist Aboriginalia into a powerful act of truth-telling

By Sandy O'Sullivan, Professor of Critical Indigenous Studies, Macquarie University
Aboriginal people of my vintage grew up surrounded by Aboriginalia in the form of kitsch everyday objects, often depicting racist stereotypes that showed what Australia thought about us.

From wall hangings to tea-towels, to drink coasters and ashtrays, they were ever present. Later, when they began to be regarded as cringe-worthy, they were relegated to the op-shops frequented by a young Tony Albert.

The Girrimay, Kuku Yilanji, Yidinji artist describes his early…The Conversation


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