Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: Death Toll in Campaign of Extrajudicial Killings at Sea Nears 200

By Amnesty International
The U.S. Congress and the international community must take immediate action to stop the U.S. military’s unconscionable campaign of extrajudicial killings at sea and push for accountability, as the death toll nears 200. Since September 2025, the U.S. Southern Command has carried out nearly 60 air strikes against boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, […] The post USA: Death Toll in Campaign of Extrajudicial Killings at Sea Nears 200 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s call to expand Abraham accords is destined to fail
~ Iran: Mass arbitrary arrests and political executions mark intensifying repression
~ Kazakhstan: Psychiatric Detention of Activist Priest
~ Russia: LGBT Rights Groups Further Criminalized
~ Psychopathy: some experts now say it doesn’t exist – here’s why we may be looking at it all wrong
~ Marilyn Monroe’s final home – and the life she imagined within it
~ World Cup 2026: why moving games to evenings isn’t enough to tackle extreme heat problem
~ Murals, myths and belonging: how art is reshaping South Greenland
~ 500-million-year-old fossil helps fill a strange gap in our record of life on Earth
~ Australian scam victims could get rapid $3,000 refunds. Yet in the UK, it’s more like $160,000
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter