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Human Rights Observatory

South Korean Same-Sex Couple Seeks Marriage Benefit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Couples during a press conference about legalizing same-sex marriage in Seoul, South Korea, October 10, 2024. © 2024 Jung Yeon-je/ AFP via Getty Images The National Human Rights Commission of Korea has been reviewing a discrimination petition filed last October by a man in a same-sex relationship who was denied marriage leave by his employer.The employer’s policy offered marriage leave without defining marriage or providing criteria for employees to satisfy to claim the benefit. When the employee provided a wedding invitation and sought a short leave to have…


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