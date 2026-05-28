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Human Rights Observatory

The Strait of Hormuz: The supply chain loop that broke the world

By Behrouz Bakhtiari, Assistant Professor, Operations Management, McMaster University
The Strait of Hormuz is closed for the first time in the life of the Islamic Republic. Restoring the brake requires a credible diplomatic offer from the West.The Conversation


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