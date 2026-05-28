Danielle Smith’s dangerous referendum rhetoric threatens Canada’s Constitution and Indigenous treaty rights
By Gina Starblanket, Associate Professor in Indigenous Governance, University of Victoria
James K. Rowe, Associate Professor of Political Ecology, University of Victoria
The explosive political climate Danielle Smith is stoking in Alberta could lead to Constitutional unravelling, further harm to treaty rights and violence against those she suggests a threat to her agenda.
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- Thursday, May 28, 2026