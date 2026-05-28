Turtles finally have a place in the tree of life: X-ray study of South African fossils was a decider
By Valentin Buffa, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Palaeontology, University of Zurich
Jonah Choiniere, Professor of Dinosaur Paleontology, University of the Witwatersrand
Julien Benoit, Associate professor in Vertebrate Palaeontology, University of the Witwatersrand
Xavier Jenkins, NSF EAR Postdoctoral Fellow, American Museum of Natural History
Palaeontologists have got a clearer picture of where turtles fit in the animal kingdom, thanks to analysis of a southern African fossil.
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- Thursday, May 28, 2026