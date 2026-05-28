The joy and pain of Mother’s Day: it’s time we embraced fertility journeys in their multiplicity
By Laetitia Mimoun, Associate Professor in Marketing at ESCP Business School, ESCP Business School
Lez Trujillo Torres, Assistant Professor, University of Illinois Chicago
A day of celebration for many, it is also a source of anxiety for those whose hopes of motherhood have been dashed by infertility, loss, and those who have chosen unconventional paths to parenthood.
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- Thursday, May 28, 2026