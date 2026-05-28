Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Ensure Independent Criminal Investigations in Rio State

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rio de Janeiro Forensic Medical Institute building, February 2025, Rio de Janeiro © 2025 Cesar Munoz/Human Rights Watch The acting governor of the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro should seek passage of a bill for independent forensic services in the state and take additional measures to strengthen forensic analysis, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to the acting governor, Ricardo Couto.Rio de Janeiro remains one of six Brazilian states, together with the federal district, that still have official forensic units fully subordinate to civil police,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s call to expand Abraham accords is destined to fail
~ Iran: Mass arbitrary arrests and political executions mark intensifying repression
~ Kazakhstan: Psychiatric Detention of Activist Priest
~ Russia: LGBT Rights Groups Further Criminalized
~ Psychopathy: some experts now say it doesn’t exist – here’s why we may be looking at it all wrong
~ Marilyn Monroe’s final home – and the life she imagined within it
~ World Cup 2026: why moving games to evenings isn’t enough to tackle extreme heat problem
~ Murals, myths and belonging: how art is reshaping South Greenland
~ 500-million-year-old fossil helps fill a strange gap in our record of life on Earth
~ Australian scam victims could get rapid $3,000 refunds. Yet in the UK, it’s more like $160,000
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter