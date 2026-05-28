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Should you get a second medical opinion? A surgeon explains why doing so can make you a more confident patient

By Danielle Friedman, Assistant Professor of Surgery, Quinnipiac University
Seeking a second opinion is a patient’s right. Knowing how empowering another perspective can be may make it less awkward to ask for one.The Conversation


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