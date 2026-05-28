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Britain’s textile history told through 22 museums and archives

By Rebekah Pickering Wood, Senior Lecturer in Museum and Heritage Studies, Nottingham Trent University
Textiles shape British life in ways we often overlook – the clothes we wear, the items we inherit, and the patterns that quietly signal where we come from. Yet behind these familiar objects lies a rich history of labour, skill and innovation.

From the knitting frames of industrial England to the woollen mills of Wales, the patterned traditions of ScotlandThe Conversation


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