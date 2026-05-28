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Human Rights Observatory

Magistrates courts are already under huge amounts of pressure – cutting jury trials will make things worse

By Lucy Welsh, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Sussex
Proposals to cut the use of jury trials for most offences would be one of the most significant legal reforms in UK history. The government’s plans have prompted much debate in legal circles and beyond – mainly around whether they go against the UK’s democratic principles.

The government’s hope is that reducing jury trials will address the growing backlog of cases in the Crown Court. But the proposals…The Conversation


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