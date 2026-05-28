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Human Rights Observatory

The Enhanced Games set out to ‘transform sport’ but the results looked surprisingly ordinary

By Byron Hyde, Researcher in Philosophy of Science and Public Policy, Hokkaido University; Bangor University; University of Bristol
The Enhanced Games promised a revolution. Athletes on supervised drug regimens, unshackled from the anti-doping rules of the Olympics, were going to show us what the human body was truly capable of. The event was transhumanism in practice – a glimpse at humanity’s athletic future.

What it actually delivered was a single world record, broken by a fraction of a second, by the same swimmer who’d already claimed that honour at the pilot event the previous year.

The Enhanced Games introduced potential health…The Conversation


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