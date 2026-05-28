It’s not just high gas prices – inflation is now spreading through the US economy
By D. Brian Blank, Associate Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University
Brandy Hadley, Associate Professor of Finance and Distinguished Scholar of Applied Investments, Appalachian State University
A key challenge for the Federal Reserve is that higher gas prices are inflationary, but they also reduce households’ spending power and dampen growth.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 28, 2026