Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rating agency Fitch changes its criteria on pausing debt repayments: why it matters

By Nicole Goldin, Head of Equitable Development, United Nations University
Daniel Cash, Senior Fellow, Centre for Policy Research (UNU-CPR), United Nations University; Aston University
A recent development in the credit rating space could signal important progress in one of the more intractable challenges in global development finance. The challenge is how countries can manage periods of acute debt stress without being pushed prematurely towards default.

The current system can discourage countries facing acute financial stress from seeking temporary liquidity relief, because doing so may trigger market reactions that worsen borrowing conditions. Delays in seeking support can, in turn, deepen financial instability.

But Fitch Ratings, one of the world’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s call to expand Abraham accords is destined to fail
~ Iran: Mass arbitrary arrests and political executions mark intensifying repression
~ Kazakhstan: Psychiatric Detention of Activist Priest
~ Russia: LGBT Rights Groups Further Criminalized
~ Psychopathy: some experts now say it doesn’t exist – here’s why we may be looking at it all wrong
~ Marilyn Monroe’s final home – and the life she imagined within it
~ World Cup 2026: why moving games to evenings isn’t enough to tackle extreme heat problem
~ Murals, myths and belonging: how art is reshaping South Greenland
~ 500-million-year-old fossil helps fill a strange gap in our record of life on Earth
~ Australian scam victims could get rapid $3,000 refunds. Yet in the UK, it’s more like $160,000
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter