Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s fuel supply and the Iran war: data black holes and low strategic stock put the country at risk

By Rod Crompton, Visiting Adjunct Professor, African Energy Leadership Centre, Wits Business School, University of the Witwatersrand
Bruce Douglas Young, Senior Lecturer, Africa Energy Leadership Centre, University of the Witwatersrand
The supply of crude oil to the world had been reduced by about 7.5% to 10.1% by March 2026 in what the World Bank described as the largest oil market disruption in history. The fall was a result of the attacks…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s call to expand Abraham accords is destined to fail
~ Iran: Mass arbitrary arrests and political executions mark intensifying repression
~ Kazakhstan: Psychiatric Detention of Activist Priest
~ Russia: LGBT Rights Groups Further Criminalized
~ Psychopathy: some experts now say it doesn’t exist – here’s why we may be looking at it all wrong
~ Marilyn Monroe’s final home – and the life she imagined within it
~ World Cup 2026: why moving games to evenings isn’t enough to tackle extreme heat problem
~ Murals, myths and belonging: how art is reshaping South Greenland
~ 500-million-year-old fossil helps fill a strange gap in our record of life on Earth
~ Australian scam victims could get rapid $3,000 refunds. Yet in the UK, it’s more like $160,000
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter