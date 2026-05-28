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The story of Pope Leo’s ‘landmark’ text on AI technology – by a member of its launch panel

By Anna Rowlands, St Hilda Professor of Catholic Social Thought & Practice, Department of Theology and Religion, Durham University
For the last few years, I’ve been seconded to assist the Catholic Church’s unprecedented global grassroots listening initiative. Just as that process drew to a close, I received a surprise request: would I help Pope Leo XIV launch his first social encyclical, focused on what it means to be human in a time of artificial intelligence?

It is difficult to think of a more important…The Conversation


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