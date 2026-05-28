Unearthing Namibia’s forgotten genocide through forensic archaeology
By William Mitchell, Lecturer in Archaeology, University of Huddersfield
Kevin Colls, Reader of Archaeology, Centre of Archaeology, University of Huddersfield
The Namibian genocide was one of the first genocides of the 20th century. Between 1904 and 1908, tens of thousands of Ovaherero and Nama people were killed under German colonial rule.
Despite the scale of these events, the material and human legacy of this genocide remains less understood than later atrocities. Historical accounts exist, but are often incomplete or shaped by the perspectives and priorities of the colonial period in which they were produced.
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- Thursday, May 28, 2026