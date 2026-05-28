Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unearthing Namibia’s forgotten genocide through forensic archaeology

By William Mitchell, Lecturer in Archaeology, University of Huddersfield
Kevin Colls, Reader of Archaeology, Centre of Archaeology, University of Huddersfield
The Namibian genocide was one of the first genocides of the 20th century. Between 1904 and 1908, tens of thousands of Ovaherero and Nama people were killed under German colonial rule.

Despite the scale of these events, the material and human legacy of this genocide remains less understood than later atrocities. Historical accounts exist, but are often incomplete or shaped by the perspectives and priorities of the colonial period in which they were produced.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s call to expand Abraham accords is destined to fail
~ Iran: Mass arbitrary arrests and political executions mark intensifying repression
~ Kazakhstan: Psychiatric Detention of Activist Priest
~ Russia: LGBT Rights Groups Further Criminalized
~ Psychopathy: some experts now say it doesn’t exist – here’s why we may be looking at it all wrong
~ Marilyn Monroe’s final home – and the life she imagined within it
~ World Cup 2026: why moving games to evenings isn’t enough to tackle extreme heat problem
~ Murals, myths and belonging: how art is reshaping South Greenland
~ 500-million-year-old fossil helps fill a strange gap in our record of life on Earth
~ Australian scam victims could get rapid $3,000 refunds. Yet in the UK, it’s more like $160,000
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter