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Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Mass arbitrary arrests and political executions mark intensifying repression

By Amnesty International
Iranian authorities are using the cover of what they call “wartime conditions” to intensify their repression of dissent through mass arbitrary arrests, accelerated grossly unfair judicial proceedings, politically motivated executions, harsh prison sentences, and asset confiscations, Amnesty International said today. Since the unlawful military attack launched by the USA and Israel against Iran on 28 […] The post Iran: Mass arbitrary arrests and political executions mark intensifying repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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