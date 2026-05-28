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Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Psychiatric Detention of Activist Priest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Yakov Vorontsov. © Petr Trotsenko (RFE/RL) (Berlin, May 28, 2026) – Kazakhstan authorities on May 25, 2026, forcibly transferred a defrocked Russian Orthodox priest, Yakov Vorontsov, to a psychiatric facility outside Almaty, Human Rights Watch said today. A Kazakhstan court on May 18 had ordered his transfer there from pretrial detention, where he had been held since February on dubious drug-related criminal charges. “Kazakhstan’s record of politically motivated prosecution of critics, activists, and others engaged in peaceful expression of critical views is…


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