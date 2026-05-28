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Human Rights Observatory

Russia: LGBT Rights Groups Further Criminalized

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Pride flag near the Russian coat of arms during a protest outside the Russian embassy in London, March 16, 2023. © 2023 Krisztian Elek/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (Berlin, May 28, 2026) – Russian authorities have banned nine groups that provide support to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people as “extremist,” Human Rights Watch said today. The apparent aim is to further suppress, stigmatize, and criminalize those who document abuses, share information, and provide legal, medical, and other assistance to Russia’s LGBT population.Following…


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