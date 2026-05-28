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Psychopathy: some experts now say it doesn’t exist – here’s why we may be looking at it all wrong

By Ava Green, Lecturer in Forensic Psychology, City St George's, University of London
As an expert on personality disorders, people often ask me about psychopathy. It seems everybody has had an ex, a boss, a neighbour or a relative who they suspect has traits of it. People are curious about how to recognise psychopathy, and whether it can explain certain harmful behaviour. It’s easy to see why. Psychopathic people are everywhere – from books and movies to newspaper articles and academic papers.

But while such questions are usually asked with confidence, the answers are far less straightforward. In fact, a growing number of academic papers have failed to find evidence…The Conversation


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