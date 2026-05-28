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Marilyn Monroe’s final home – and the life she imagined within it

By Ana Salzberg, Senior Lecturer in Film Studies, University of Edinburgh
Marilyn Monroe’s untimely death at just 36 has long been woven into her mystique, fuelling both fascination among fans and a proliferation of theories about its cause.

Monroe lived in the property for just six months. But as the home she died in, it has become a site of near-ritualised fan pilgrimage, much like her crypt at Westwood Village Memorial Park. That fascination has had tangible consequences. Earlier this year, the home’s current owners filed…The Conversation


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