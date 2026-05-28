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World Cup 2026: why moving games to evenings isn’t enough to tackle extreme heat problem

By Donal Mullan, Senior Lecturer in Physical Geography, Queen's University Belfast
The 2026 Fifa World Cup is the biggest ever edition of the world’s most watched sporting tournament. The 48 teams taking part in Canada, the US and Mexico may find their toughest opponent is the extreme heat.

Very hot temperatures are expected across many of the states including Texas, California and Florida where World Cup games are being held this summer, with wildfire risks…The Conversation


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