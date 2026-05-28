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Murals, myths and belonging: how art is reshaping South Greenland

By Kathrin Maurer, Kathrin Maurer, Professor of Culture and Technology, University of Southern Denmark and Fellow at the Nordic Humanities Centre, University of Southern Denmark
The morning sun lights up the ice-covered mountains around Narsaq, a small village in South Greenland. Turquoise icebergs float by the shores of the fjords, and seagulls gather on the cliffy rocks. An old man walks slowly along the colourful houses on the hill.

The picturesque scene feels almost surreal, but this is indeed where I find myself as a researcher of public art projects (like street art and murals) and how they shape local communities.

I am about to visit the social services and…The Conversation


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