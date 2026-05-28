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Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: An effective ‘reset’ of the NACC should revisit the issue of public hearings

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
At the 2022 election “integrity” was a big-deal issue. Now almost three years after it was set up, the NACC continues to be rocked by internal scandals and complaints.The Conversation


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