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Human Rights Observatory

What is the Sex Discrimination Act and how does it protect people?

By Alice Taylor, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, Bond University
The Sex Discrimination Act is in the news following the high-profile ‘Giggle v Tickle’ court case. Here’s how the act came to be and how it works.The Conversation


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