Murray Valley encephalitis can be fatal. With no vaccine, here’s how to stay safe
By Cameron Webb, Clinical Associate Professor, School of Medical Science & Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute; Principal Hospital Scientist, University of Sydney
Bart J. Currie, Professor in Medicine, Menzies School of Health Research
After two people in the Northern Territory died from Murray Valley encephalitis, health authorities are warning residents and travellers to avoid mosquito bites.
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- Thursday, May 28, 2026