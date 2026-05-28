Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Murray Valley encephalitis can be fatal. With no vaccine, here’s how to stay safe

By Cameron Webb, Clinical Associate Professor, School of Medical Science & Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute; Principal Hospital Scientist, University of Sydney
Bart J. Currie, Professor in Medicine, Menzies School of Health Research
After two people in the Northern Territory died from Murray Valley encephalitis, health authorities are warning residents and travellers to avoid mosquito bites.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ Budget 2026 at a glance: follow the money here
~ Labor’s JobSeeker reforms are a welcome step – but so far, fall short of a radical rebuild
~ Global: Enormous data pipelines powering major generative AI systems are rooted in mass invasions of privacy by design
~ Tuvalu aims to become a ‘Digital Nation’ amid rising sea levels
~ What ‘biodegradable’ packaging really means – and 3 key questions to ask about it
~ Central Africa’s wild meat dilemma: why outright bans threaten food security for millions
~ Sri Lanka: Malaiyaha Tamil workers in private tea estates suffer serious labour abuses – new report
~ Scientists have scrapped the worst-case climate scenario – because action is making a difference
~ Guide to the classics: Margaret Cavendish’s The Blazing World pioneered speculative fiction, 400 years ago
~ Deep-rooted inequalities are driving the latest diphtheria outbreak. But we can fix them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter