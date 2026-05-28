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NZ Budget 2026 at a glance: follow the money here

By Michael P. Cameron, Professor of Economics, University of Waikato
Finance Minister Nicola Willis delivered a disciplined budget today, asking New Zealanders to accept continued restraint in return for promises of longer-term economic growth – and an earlier-than-expected return to surplus.

Willis told Parliament:

This is a responsible budget. The government is responding to an increasingly uncertain world with an economic plan and sensible choices that will make New Zealand more secure in the years ahead.

In her budget address, Willis said New Zealanders could look forward to “growth, higher wages,…The Conversation


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