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Jeff Bezos says poetry without rhyming is easy – but it’s not that simple

By Bronwyn Lea, Associate Professor in Australian Literature and Writing, The University of Queensland
Contrary to popular belief, poetry doesn’t have to rhyme – and rhyme is not a marker of quality, or ease. Some of the world’s most famous poetry proves it.The Conversation


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