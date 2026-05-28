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Game changers: how a rainy week led a frustrated Don Bradman to reinvent cricket

By Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Tom Hartley, Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Sir Donald Bradman needs little introduction.

Cricket – and possibly world sport’s – most dominant figure, “The Don” is known for his staggering batting feats, including a scarcely believable batting average of 99.94, and his leadership of Australia’s 1948 team nicknamed the “Invincibles”.

However, few would know Bradman was a key figure behind cricket’s…The Conversation


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