Healthy soil can protect land from soaring heat. But our map shows where soil is suffering
By Amin Sharififar, Postdoctoral researcher in soil security, University of Sydney
Alex McBratney, Professor of Digital Agriculture & Soil Science; Director, Sydney Institute of Agriculture, University of Sydney
The good news is degraded soil can regain some of its lost heat protection. We can help ‘re-insulate’ the ground with practical farming methods.
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- Wednesday, May 27, 2026