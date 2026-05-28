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“I was injured on my way through a warzone. Now I am advocating for proper body armour for women” – Ukrainian war veteran Natalia Lishchyshena on fighting for recognition and change

By Amnesty International
“I was born into a military family. My father was a serviceman, and I always wanted to be like him. After he finished his service, our family settled in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine. When Russia started hostilities in our region in 2014, I decided to stay in Luhansk region because my father was ill and needed care.  I dreamt of becoming a lawyer. At the age of 38, I started studying law. Later, I volunteered for military service. My husband supported my decision. In 2021, I signed a contract with the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade. I was 40 years old. We did not believe that a […]…


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© Amnesty International -
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