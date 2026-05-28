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Human Rights Observatory

Global: Enormous data pipelines powering major generative AI systems are rooted in mass invasions of privacy by design

By Amnesty International
Companies are extracting vast troves of online data through unlawful web scraping to build their generative artificial intelligence (AI) products in a way that is enabling a mass invasion of privacy, making these systems unlawful by design, Amnesty International said in a new briefing today.  Unlawful by Design: Exposing the Human Rights Costs of Generative AI documents serious risks […] The post Global: Enormous data pipelines powering major generative AI systems are rooted in mass invasions of privacy by design   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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