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Human Rights Observatory

What Rights Observers Are Watching in Armenia’s Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Yerevan, Armenia, June 20, 2021. © 2021 Sergei Grits/AP Photo Armenia will hold parliamentary elections on June 7 that will determine the country’s next government. Whichever party or parties prevail, what happens after the vote may prove whether Armenia has built foundations strong enough since independence to protect human rights and the rule of law in a contested political moment.The stakes on June 7 are particularly high. The elections are taking place in a polarized environment shaped by security…


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