How a proposed green card application policy change would disrupt lives by assuming legal immigrants are evading the law
By Irina D. Manta, Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Intellectual Property Law, Hofstra University
Cassandra Burke Robertson, Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Professional Ethics, Case Western Reserve University
Under a proposed policy – a departure from longtime practice that would cause significant disruption – green card applicants would no longer be able to apply for legal status from inside the US.
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- Wednesday, May 27, 2026