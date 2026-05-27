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Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s old environment laws were a box-ticking exercise. Sadly, the new ones could be too

By Justine Bell-James, Professor, TC Beirne School of Law, The University of Queensland
For a quarter century, Australia’s environment laws were widely regarded as not fit for purpose. In 2020, a scathing review by Professor Graeme Samuel found the Environment Protection and Biodiversity (EPBC) Act was ineffective and unfit for future environmental challenges.

On the last Parliamentary sitting day of 2025, Labor passed its long-awaited reforms to Australia’s nature laws following a deal with the Greens. According to Environment Minister Murray Watt, these reforms…The Conversation


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