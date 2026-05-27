‘Like drinking from a firehose’ – what it’s like to be the human in the AI loop
By Mary Tate, Associate Professor in Information Management, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Haibo Yang, Adjunct Research Fellow, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
For legal reasons, organisations require a human reviewer of generative AI outputs. But this human oversight must be valued and budgeted for in the transition to AI.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 27, 2026