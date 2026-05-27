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How ‘big meat’ shapes science to give steak a healthy glow up

By Navid Teimouri, PhD Candidate, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
Katherine Cullerton, Senior Lecturer, Global Health and Health Policy, The University of Queensland
Headlines might describe meat as “a significant health risk” or “essential for a healthy and balanced diet”.

So what’s behind these seemingly contradicatory statements?

Our new research suggests one reason is who pays for the science behind the studies we see discussed online or via social media.

We examined whether meat industry involvement is linked to how scientific papers portray the health effects of eating meat.

We found studies with ties to the meat industry were 16 times more…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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