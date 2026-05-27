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Human Rights Observatory

US Court Rules to Protect Immigrant Domestic Violence Survivors

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman is detained by US federal agents after exiting a court hearing in immigration court at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York City, on September 3, 2025. © 2025 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images On May 20, a court in California temporarily suspended a Trump administration policy that stripped key protections from immigrant survivors of domestic violence. The 2025 directive at issue had made many immigrant survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking much more vulnerable to arrest, detention or deportation by the Immigration and Customs…


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