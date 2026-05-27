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Sun safety this summer: from UV apps to sun protection tips that actually work

By Angela Rodrigues, Associate Professor in Psychology, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Sun safety is not just for beach holidays. Checking the UV index and building small habits into your day can help protect your skin.The Conversation


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