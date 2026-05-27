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Miles Davis’s Kind of Blue is the highest selling jazz record of all time – he thought it was a failure

By Richard Worth, Lecturer in music and popular music: composition, orchestration, analysis and popular music history., University of Liverpool
There are many things about Miles Davis to remember as we mark 100 years since his birth. There’s the 1950s and 60s elegance and lyricism, with his Harmon muted trumpet, the tone of which was once said to sound like “a man walking on eggshells”. There’s his badass attitude taking no bull from anyone, with a particular invective for the racism of America. Most of all there is his fearless innovation, always reaching for sounds unheard.

As the late (much lamented) writer…The Conversation


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