Territorial integrity and self-determination still dominate the Falklands discussion – but oil may change that
By Vicky Kapogianni, Lecturer in EU and International Law, University of Reading
Eric Loefflad, Lecturer in Law, LLM Pathway Director for Human Rights Law and International Law with International Relations, University of Kent
Sovereignty isn’t up for debate, but there might there be other reasons to find a more collaborative approach in the South Atlantic.
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- Wednesday, May 27, 2026