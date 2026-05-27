Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What it’s like to travel with a weak passport: ‘There’s no dignity’

By Isabella Qing Ye, Senior Lecturer in Tourism & Events, University of Greenwich
International tourism sells the promise of a borderless world: open skies, new horizons, the freedom to explore. But for the holder of a weak passport, that promise rings hollow.

The Henley Passport Index (HPI) ranks the world’s passports by the number of destinations their holders can visit visa-free. This may be affected by factors like a country’s economic and political stability, colonial history and association with risks or terrorism. Singaporean passport holders currently top the list, enjoying…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI is making journalistic language more repetitive and predictable – and it’s a problem for all of us
~ Who were the American mothers to France’s orphaned children during the First World War?
~ Europe needs 10 million homes and net-zero buildings by 2040. Here are four ways it could happen
~ Tuvalu aims to become a ‘Digital Nation’ amid rising sea levels
~ What ‘biodegradable’ packaging really means – and 3 key questions to ask about it
~ Central Africa’s wild meat dilemma: why outright bans threaten food security for millions
~ Sri Lanka: Malaiyaha Tamil workers in private tea estates suffer serious labour abuses – new report
~ Scientists have scrapped the worst-case climate scenario – because action is making a difference
~ Guide to the classics: Margaret Cavendish’s The Blazing World pioneered speculative fiction, 400 years ago
~ Deep-rooted inequalities are driving the latest diphtheria outbreak. But we can fix them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter