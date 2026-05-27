Do carrots really improve your night vision? 6 enduring diet myths, debunked
By Juan Alfonso Revenga Frauca, Director experto, Grado de Nutrición Humana y Dietética, Universidad Internacional de Valencia; Universidad San Jorge
One of science’s main roles in society is to probe extraordinary claims, separate fact from fiction, and set the record straight. But it does not always succeed. Indeed, sometimes the exact opposite happens.
“Science” itself can sometimes take things out of context, and present half-truths which, repeated over generations, eventually come to seem like total certainties. These ideas do not necessarily take root because they are true, but because they sound good, seem like common sense, and often carry the authority of being linked to an eminent name.
When it comes to diet…
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- Wednesday, May 27, 2026