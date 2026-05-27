Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is the tenure of a leader becoming ‘nasty, brutish and short’?

By Andre Spicer, Professor of Organisational Behaviour, Bayes Business School, City St George's, University of London
When Wes Streeting and Andy Burnham announced that they intend to challenge Keir Starmer as prime minister, it felt like the start of a depressingly familiar loop. A leader who had made many great-sounding promises failed to deliver and lost the trust of the public. The public demands he quit, and he may soon be replaced by another leader who also makes impressive pledges.

During the past decade the UK has seen this loop many times. There have been five leaders of the UK government – an average…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI is making journalistic language more repetitive and predictable – and it’s a problem for all of us
~ Who were the American mothers to France’s orphaned children during the First World War?
~ Europe needs 10 million homes and net-zero buildings by 2040. Here are four ways it could happen
~ Tuvalu aims to become a ‘Digital Nation’ amid rising sea levels
~ What ‘biodegradable’ packaging really means – and 3 key questions to ask about it
~ Central Africa’s wild meat dilemma: why outright bans threaten food security for millions
~ Sri Lanka: Malaiyaha Tamil workers in private tea estates suffer serious labour abuses – new report
~ Scientists have scrapped the worst-case climate scenario – because action is making a difference
~ Guide to the classics: Margaret Cavendish’s The Blazing World pioneered speculative fiction, 400 years ago
~ Deep-rooted inequalities are driving the latest diphtheria outbreak. But we can fix them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter