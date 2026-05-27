Is rubbing your eyes bad for you? 2 eye specialists explain what’s behind the urge to rub and what to do about it
By Taylor Starnes, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Illinois Chicago
Neelam Patadia, Visiting Associate Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, University of Illinois Chicago
Some over-the-counter and at-home remedies can help reduce eye irritation that causes rubbing. But if those don’t bring relief, it’s important to see an eye doctor.
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- Wednesday, May 27, 2026