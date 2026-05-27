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Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso’s Largest Student Union Suspended for Criticizing Junta

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Burkina Faso soldiers patrol aboard a pickup truck on the road from Dori to the Goudebo refugee camp, on February 3, 2020. © 2020 OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images The Burkina Faso junta’s suspension of the country’s largest student union is the latest in a series of government crackdowns on freedoms of association and expression.On May 26, the minister of territorial administration signed a decree suspending the activities of the General Union for Burkina Students (L'union générale des étudiants burkinabè, UGEB) for a renewable period of three months…


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