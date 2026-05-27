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AI is making journalistic language more repetitive and predictable – and it’s a problem for all of us

By Xosé López-García, Periodismo digital, comunicación digital, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
Cristian Augusto Gonzalez Arias, Investigador, Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Valparaiso; Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
What happens to language when a growing amount of text published in the press, online and on social media is written by machines? This question is not just important for the profession of journalism – it also has an impact on the richness of the language we all use to comprehend, describe and discuss reality itself.

Historically, the press has been a space where public language grows and becomes richer. It is not, of course, the only driver of linguistic change, but it is one of the fields where new or emerging…The Conversation


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