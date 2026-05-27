AI is making journalistic language more repetitive and predictable – and it’s a problem for all of us
By Xosé López-García, Periodismo digital, comunicación digital, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
Cristian Augusto Gonzalez Arias, Investigador, Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Valparaiso; Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
What happens to language when a growing amount of text published in the press, online and on social media is written by machines? This question is not just important for the profession of journalism – it also has an impact on the richness of the language we all use to comprehend, describe and discuss reality itself.
Historically, the press has been a space where public language grows and becomes richer. It is not, of course, the only driver of linguistic change, but it is one of the fields where new or emerging…
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- Wednesday, May 27, 2026