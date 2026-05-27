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Europe needs 10 million homes and net-zero buildings by 2040. Here are four ways it could happen

By Ignat Kulkov, Researcher, EDHEC Business School
René Rohrbeck, Professor of Strategy, Director EDHEC Chair for Foresight, Innovation and Transformation, EDHEC Business School
The housing shortage is a major concern for many EU citizens. A foresight study by more than 30 experts examines four ways affordable, low-carbon homes could emerge by 2040.The Conversation


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