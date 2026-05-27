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Human Rights Observatory

Central Africa’s wild meat dilemma: why outright bans threaten food security for millions

By Mattia Bessone, Post Doc, Department for the Ecology of Animal Societies, Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior
The meat of wild animals, or wild meat, is a big part of the diets of millions of people in central Africa.The Conversation


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